BQPrimeMarketsHigh-Growth Stocks With Low Price-To-Earnings Multiple
ADVERTISEMENT

High-Growth Stocks With Low Price-To-Earnings Multiple

These stocks have a price-to-earnings ratio of less than 20 and revenue growth estimate of over 25% for FY24.

26 Jul 2023, 8:08 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In order to gain a holistic insight, stocks with more than one analyst tracking, as per Bloomberg data, have been considered. (Source: Freepik.)</p></div>
In order to gain a holistic insight, stocks with more than one analyst tracking, as per Bloomberg data, have been considered. (Source: Freepik.)

With markets hitting record levels, stocks are surging to all-time highs. As valuations inch up, stocks trading at low price-to-earnings multiple have become rare.

Here are four stocks trading below historical multiples and with high growth potential:

Criteria:

  • Price-to-earnings ratio of less than 25.

  • Over 25% revenue growth estimate for FY24.

  • Tracked by at least five analysts, according to Bloomberg data.

Gland Pharma

The consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg expect an upside of 40.24% in the company's revenue. It trades 24.79 times its earnings and at a discount to its five-year average valuation of 33.91.

Of the 20 analysts tracking the multinational pharma company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend 'hold', and nine suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month price target implies a potential upside of 3.4%.

Natco Pharma

The consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg expect an upside of 30.04% in the company's revenue. Its current PE multiple of 18.5 is lower than its five-year average of 35.43.

Of the 14 analysts tracking the multinational pharma company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend 'hold', and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month price target implies a potential downside of 9.5%.

PSP Projects

The consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg expect an upside of 28.42% in the company's revenue. The stock trades at 19.74 its estimated earnings, a discount to its long-term valuation. That's close to five year price-to-earnings multiple is at 19.84.

Of the 12 analysts tracking the multinational pharma company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, and one recommends 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month price target implies a potential upside of 9.7%.

Phoenix Mills

The consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg expect an upside of 27.63% in the company's revenue, while PE multiple of 22.54 is below its five-year average of 93.35.

Of the 16 analysts tracking the multinational pharma company, 15 maintain a 'buy' rating, while one recommends 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month price target implies a potential downside of 5.4%.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT