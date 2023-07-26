High-Growth Stocks With Low Price-To-Earnings Multiple
These stocks have a price-to-earnings ratio of less than 20 and revenue growth estimate of over 25% for FY24.
With markets hitting record levels, stocks are surging to all-time highs. As valuations inch up, stocks trading at low price-to-earnings multiple have become rare.
Here are four stocks trading below historical multiples and with high growth potential:
Criteria:
Price-to-earnings ratio of less than 25.
Over 25% revenue growth estimate for FY24.
Tracked by at least five analysts, according to Bloomberg data.
Gland Pharma
The consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg expect an upside of 40.24% in the company's revenue. It trades 24.79 times its earnings and at a discount to its five-year average valuation of 33.91.
Of the 20 analysts tracking the multinational pharma company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend 'hold', and nine suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month price target implies a potential upside of 3.4%.
Natco Pharma
The consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg expect an upside of 30.04% in the company's revenue. Its current PE multiple of 18.5 is lower than its five-year average of 35.43.
Of the 14 analysts tracking the multinational pharma company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend 'hold', and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month price target implies a potential downside of 9.5%.
PSP Projects
The consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg expect an upside of 28.42% in the company's revenue. The stock trades at 19.74 its estimated earnings, a discount to its long-term valuation. That's close to five year price-to-earnings multiple is at 19.84.
Of the 12 analysts tracking the multinational pharma company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, and one recommends 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month price target implies a potential upside of 9.7%.
Phoenix Mills
The consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg expect an upside of 27.63% in the company's revenue, while PE multiple of 22.54 is below its five-year average of 93.35.
Of the 16 analysts tracking the multinational pharma company, 15 maintain a 'buy' rating, while one recommends 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month price target implies a potential downside of 5.4%.