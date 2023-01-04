HG Infra's First Non-Highway Project To Turn Revenue Accretive In FY24, Says Chairman

HG Infra Engineering Ltd.'s first non-highway project from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. will turn revenue accretive in FY24, according to Chairman Harendra Singh.

The project value is almost 3.5% over the estimated cost of DMRC, and 50% of the project will be completed in FY24 with the remainder in the first eight to nine months of FY25, Singh told BQ Prime. "We are looking forward to bagging more such orders from DMRC and other Tier II cities."

The company has added projects worth Rs 5,700 crore so far in the current fiscal and appointment dates for most of these projects have been received, according to Singh. "But, we have yet to get the appointment date for DMRC and NHAI projects in Haryana."

"Timelines for the NHAI project in Haryana will be very similar to the DMRC project and will take 20 to 22 months for completion," said Singh. "We expect 35–40% revenue recognition from these two projects in FY24, with the balance in FY25."

The company's total order book now stands at Rs 11,500 crore, Singh said.