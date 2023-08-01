H.G. Infra Engineering Shares At Record High As Q1 Profit Jump

Shares of H.G. Infra Engineering were trading 0.76% higher at Rs 957.45 apiece as of 11:45 a.m., compared to a 0.05% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock hit an all-time high of 3.97% at Rs 988, the most in one week.

The stock has risen nearly 54.83% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 68.04.

Fifteen out of the 16 analysts tracking H.G. Infra Engineering maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, while one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 18.9%.