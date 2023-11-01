Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Munjal To Take 20% Salary Cut

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. Executive Chairperson Pawan Munjal has volunteered to reduce his fixed salary by 20%.

The updated remuneration will be effective from Jan. 1, 2024, following board approval, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Munjal decided to separate the roles of the chairman and chief executive officer, and appointed a CEO for the company. Niranjan Gupta took charge of the role in May.