Hero MotoCorp, Tata Power Q4 Results Beat Estimates — Earnings Wrap
Here are the corporate earnings by major companies announced after market hours on May 4.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd., the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, managed to beat analyst estimates in its earnings for the quarter ended March 2023. The company posted a 31.7% rise in consolidated net profit during the period, according to its exchange filing.
Meanwhile, Tata Power Co. also managed to beat analyst estimates in its March quarter earnings.
Here are the corporate earnings by major companies announced after market hours on May 4:
Hero MotoCorp Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.51% at Rs 8,434.28 crore.
Ebitda up 31.34% at Rs 1,124.2 crore.
Ebitda margin at 13.33% vs 11.42%.
Net profit up 31.7% at Rs 805.12 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 736.2 crore).
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 35 per share for fiscal 2023.
Tata Power Co. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4% at Rs 12,453.76 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 13,222.72 crore).
Ebitda up 3.2% at Rs 1,927.71 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,829.07 crore).
Ebitda margin at 15.5% vs 15.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.8%).
Net profit up 48.5% at Rs 938.81 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 693.80 crore).
The board approved a dividend of Rs 2 per share for the year ended March 31, 2023.
TVS Motor Co. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 21.96% at Rs 8,031.40 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,580.05 crore).
Ebitda up 26.95% at Rs 1,053.89 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 654.45 crore).
Ebitda margin at 13.12% vs 12.61% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.9%).
Net profit up 21.14% at Rs 336.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 359.95 crore).
Ceat Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11% at Rs 2,875 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,904.41 crore).
Ebitda up 96% at Rs 367.81 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 295.46 crore).
Ebitda margin 13% vs 7% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.2%).
Net profit up 5 times at Rs 132.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 83.63 crore).
The board approved a final dividend of Rs 12 per share for the fiscal ended March 31, 2023.
Blue Star Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.4% at Rs 2,623.83 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,535.31 crore).
Ebitda up 25.34% at Rs 179.17 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 172.49 crore).
Ebitda margin at 6.83% vs 6.34% (Bloomberg estimate: 6.8%).
Net profit up 195.76% at Rs 225.25 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 104.80 crore).
The board approved a final dividend of Rs 12 per share for the year ended March 2023. It also approved issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio.
United Breweries Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.32% at Rs 1,765.88 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,702.60 crore).
Ebitda down 79.49% at Rs 53.63 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 192.50 crore).
Ebitda margin at 3.04% vs 15.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.3%).
Net profit down 94% at Rs 9.81 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 126.3 crore).
The board approved a dividend of Rs 7.50 per share for financial year 2023.
Sundram Fasteners Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.07% at Rs 1,447.95 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,478.63 crore).
Ebitda up 18.5% at Rs 226.97 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 50.63 crore).
Ebitda margin at 15.68% vs 14.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 3.4%).
Net profit up 18.61% at Rs 126.36 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 136.07 crore).
The board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3.06 per share for fiscal 2023, with the record date set as May 16, 2023.
360 ONE WAM Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.29% at Rs 479.91 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 428.5 crore).
Ebitda up 43.18% at Rs 270.65 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 237.30 crore).
Ebitda margin at 56.4% vs 42.26% (Bloomberg estimate: 55.4%).
Net profit down 6.05% at Rs 155.45 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 203.10 crore).
The board approved first interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for the financial year 2023, and the record date has been fixed as May 12, 2023.
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q4 FY23
Net profit up 23% at Rs 135.30 crore (YoY) (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 135.65 crore).
GNPA ratio at 1.15% vs 1.44% (QoQ).
NNPA ratio at 0.86% vs 1.08% (QoQ).
The board approved the second interim dividend of Rs 2 per share for fiscal 2023. The record date for the dividend has been fixed at May 12, 2023. The company will raise Rs 1,000 crore via non-convertible debentures.
The board has approved the appointment of M Anandan as executive chairperson. It also appointed P Balaji as managing director for five years and John Vijayan Ravappa as chief financial officer. All appointments come into effect from Thursday and are subject to shareholders’ approval.
Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.07% at Rs 670.17 crore.
Ebitda loss of Rs 95.33 crore vs Ebitda profit of Rs 69.99 crore.
Net loss widened to Rs 246.09 crore from a loss of Rs 41.74 crore.