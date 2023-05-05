Hero MotoCorp, Tata Power Q4 Results Beat Estimates — Earnings Wrap

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q4 FY23

Net profit up 23% at Rs 135.30 crore (YoY) (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 135.65 crore).

GNPA ratio at 1.15% vs 1.44% (QoQ).

NNPA ratio at 0.86% vs 1.08% (QoQ).

The board approved the second interim dividend of Rs 2 per share for fiscal 2023. The record date for the dividend has been fixed at May 12, 2023. The company will raise Rs 1,000 crore via non-convertible debentures.

The board has approved the appointment of M Anandan as executive chairperson. It also appointed P Balaji as managing director for five years and John Vijayan Ravappa as chief financial officer. All appointments come into effect from Thursday and are subject to shareholders’ approval.