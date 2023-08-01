Hero MotoCorp Shares Fall On Report ED Raided Chairman Pawan Munjal's House

Shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd. fell the most in over 16 months on Tuesday after the enforcement directorate raided the premises of its promoters.

Properties and offices linked to Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal and other top executives of the company were raided today by the Income Tax Department over allegations of tax evasion, NDTV reported, quoting sources in the Income Tax Department.

Pawan Munjal's home and offices in Gurugram in Haryana, Delhi and some more cities were searched, NDTV reported.

A team of officials of the department is said to have examined financial documents and other business transactions of the company and its promoters.