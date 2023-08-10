Hero MotoCorp, LIC, Pidilite, SAIL Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. will be reporting its results for the quarter-ended June on Thursday.

The multinational motor company is likely to post a net profit of Rs 875.68 crore and revenue of Rs 8,958.04 crore for the quarter under review, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Life Insurance Corp. of India Ltd. will also report its first quarter earnings. Standalone revenue is expected to be Rs 1.27 lakh crore, according to consensus estimates.

Pidilite Industries Ltd. is expected to report a revenue of Rs 3,384.66 crore and net profit of Rs 524.81 crore, according to estimates.

Steel Authority of India Ltd. is expected to post a revenue of Rs 23,607.5 crore and a net loss of Rs 67.27 crore for the quarter under review.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Page Industries Ltd., Container Corp. of India Ltd., Biocon Ltd., Torrent Power Ltd., Apollo Tyres Ltd., Ipca Laboratories Ltd. and Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. will also report their results on Thursday.

Other companies that will be announcing their financial results include Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Campus Activewear Ltd., Chemplast Sanmar Ltd., Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd., General Insurance Corp. of India Ltd., Manappuram Finance Ltd., NBCC Ltd., NCC Ltd., Polyplex Corp., Sanofi India Ltd., Endurance Technologies Ltd., ESAB India Ltd., GMM Pfaudler Ltd., GR Infraprojects Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd., KRBL Ltd., K&R Rail Engineering Ltd., Global Health Ltd., Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd., and Rhi Magnesita India Ltd.