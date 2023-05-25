Here's Why UBS Expects Tata Motors To Be A Bad Bet
UBS resumed coverage on the stock with an 'anti-consensus' rating, saying that the company is reaching peak domestic market share.
Tata Motors Ltd. has a 'sell' rating from UBS because, according to the brokerage, the company has reached peak domestic market share owing to rising competition.
The brokerage resumed coverage of the stock with an 'anti-consensus' rating, as the around 23% year-to-date outperformance against the S&P BSE Auto Index following Jaguar Land Rover's earnings is a short-lived phenomenon, presenting a good selling opportunity for investors.
Jaguar Land Rover, which constitutes over two-thirds of the company's sales and EBITDA for the year, reported robust earnings driven by an 'unsustainable mix' and 'near-zero' discounts, according to UBS.
The shift towards electrification in the global premium car market is being overlooked, UBS said, noting how electrification in China is disrupting the profit pool of global premium brands and expecting similar results in other regions.
The brokerage projects margin to reduce to 4% in FY25/FY26, against the double-digit EBIT margin guidance in the medium term.
It expects the passenger vehicle market share to peak due to a relatively weaker launch pipeline compared to Maruti and intensifying electric vehicle competition.
Tata's continued underperformance on volumes and margins in the commercial vehicle segment and remains cautious of a slowdown, UBS said.
The company's market share in passenger vehicles seems to have peaked, and it expects moderation driven by competitors' easing semiconductor availability and new product launches from Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, UBS said.
Demand for medium and heavy commercial vehicles would recover after having lost 'meaningful market share' in fiscal 2023 but is not expected to revert to its original position, according to UBS.
UBS has set a price target of Rs 450, implying a potential downside of 13.5%.
The brokerage values Jaguar Land Rover at seven times the expected price-to-earnings ratio for FY25E, which is in line with the multiples for BMW and MBG.
It has assigned an 11-times multiple for the enterprise value ratio and a six-times multiple for Ebitda for India's commercial vehicles and internal combustion engine passenger vehicle segment. This is 15–30% lower than their target multiples for peers due to Tata's loss in market share.
The electric vehicle business is valued at a 40% discount due to the stake sale price and considering the sharp valuation correction for pure-play electric companies since Tata's stake sale.
Shares of Tata Motors fell 1.91% to Rs 510.25 apiece, compared to a 0.29% fall in the Nifty 50 as of 11:34 a.m. The stock fell 2.10% intraday, the most in over a week since May 10.
Of the 36 analysts tracking the company, 29 maintain a 'buy' rating, three suggest a 'hold', and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 14.1%.