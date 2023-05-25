Here's Why UBS Expects Tata Motors To Be A Bad Bet

Tata Motors Ltd. has a 'sell' rating from UBS because, according to the brokerage, the company has reached peak domestic market share owing to rising competition.

The brokerage resumed coverage of the stock with an 'anti-consensus' rating, as the around 23% year-to-date outperformance against the S&P BSE Auto Index following Jaguar Land Rover's earnings is a short-lived phenomenon, presenting a good selling opportunity for investors.

Jaguar Land Rover, which constitutes over two-thirds of the company's sales and EBITDA for the year, reported robust earnings driven by an 'unsustainable mix' and 'near-zero' discounts, according to UBS.