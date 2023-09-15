Here's Why Steel Industry's Q2 Profits Is Seen Intact Despite Soaring Input Prices

Due to the lag in inventory, the rising raw material prices are unlikely to have an impact on the Indian steel industry's second-quarter profit.

Coking coal and iron prices have risen over 20% since their lowest levels in 2023. They are the most important raw materials in steel production.

However, since steel companies face an inventory lag of 60–90 days, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., profits for the July–September quarter could be intact. This implies that the current increase in input prices will only affect margins and profitability after a couple of quarters.