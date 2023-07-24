Here's Why Some Brokerages Reduced Estimates Of Yes Bank

Some brokerages reduced Yes Bank Ltd.'s price target and earnings estimates, citing a bleak outlook for the private sector lender after it reported a lower-than-anticipated margin in the first quarter.

The bank's strong 38.8% year-on-year growth in operating profit was offset by a 106.2% jump in provisions, impacting net profit margin, which was at 10.3%.

The net-interest margin declined 30 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 2.5%. The bank's ratio of gross net performing assets was up 20 basis points to 2%, while the net NPA increased 20 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 1% due to higher write-offs.