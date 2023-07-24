Here's Why Some Brokerages Reduced Estimates Of Yes Bank
Kotak Institutional Equities cut the bank's earnings estimates, while Morgan Stanley reduced its target price to Rs 16.50 apiece.
Some brokerages reduced Yes Bank Ltd.'s price target and earnings estimates, citing a bleak outlook for the private sector lender after it reported a lower-than-anticipated margin in the first quarter.
The bank's strong 38.8% year-on-year growth in operating profit was offset by a 106.2% jump in provisions, impacting net profit margin, which was at 10.3%.
The net-interest margin declined 30 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 2.5%. The bank's ratio of gross net performing assets was up 20 basis points to 2%, while the net NPA increased 20 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 1% due to higher write-offs.
Here's What Brokerages Have To Say
Morgan Stanley
Maintains 'underweight' rating and cuts the price target from Rs 18.10 to Rs 16.50.
Profit after tax missed estimates by 5%.
Core pre-provision operating profit grew 5% but missed estimates by 12% due to a weak top line.
Higher-than-expected loan spread contraction was poised as a negative surprise.
Restructured loans and seasonality resulted in higher quarter-on-quarter gross slippages at Rs 14.3 billion.
Corporate write-offs led to a 7% QoQ decline in gross non NPAs.
Expects an improvement in net interest margin as funding costs peak in the succeeding quarters.
Expects return on assets to improve by 1% in the next fiscal compared to 0.2% in fiscal 2023.
Valuation of 1.2 times for the current fiscal factors in sharp earning improvement.
Kotak Institutional Equities
Maintains 'reduce' rating with fair value to Rs 17 from Rs 16.
Slippages were at 2.8%, primarily from the retail segment and corporate loans.
Weak return on equity due to the high cost-income ratio of 73%.
Bank to see a period of volatile earnings.
The bank has made good progress on its liabilities and capital position.
Challenges include a lack of a high yielding portfolio that could offset high funding costs and a long-term investment-transition period, which leads to unfavourable costs.
Bank values are 1 times the book value and 15 times FY25 earnings-per-share estimates.
Earnings estimates were revised downward to reflect a possible slow progression of net interest income growth and higher operating expenditures.
Shares of Yes Bank are trading 2.22% lower at Rs 17.65 as of 1.23 pm, compared to a 0.06% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
Out of the 13 analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy', three recommend a 'hold', and nine suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 13.9%.