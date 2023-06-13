Here's Why Sameeksha Capital's Bhavin Shah Sees Opportunity In Small Caps

Building And Materials

Shah said there were opportunities in the building and materials, and the pipes and cables sectors.

Among many positives for the real estate sector was that input costs have came off to more reasonable levels, he said.

Financial Space

Even with higher costs of financing and borrowing, some of the companies have figured out how to run the business and are seeing "tremendous" growth opportunities, he said.

"There are many opportunities present in a well-managed NBFC, focusing on small ticket-size lending opportunities buckets," he said.

The cash management companies are looking good as there has been a growth in the withdrawals from the ATMs in the last 12 months despite the rise in UPI payments and digitals payments, according to Shah. "There is a strong growth requirement in cash," he said. "These companies will continue to have strong business opportunities."

Power

The buzz around renewable energy is creating some excitement, he said.