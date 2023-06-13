Here's Why Sameeksha Capital's Bhavin Shah Sees Opportunity In Small Caps
Small-cap valuations have turned "more attractive" relative to the rest of the market, according to portfolio manager Bhavin Shah.
New opportunities in small caps continue to be "very strong", the fund manager at wealth and portfolio management services firm Sameeksha Capital told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview.
S&P BSE SmallCap has risen over 26% in last 12 months compared to nearly 18% gain in S&P BSE Sensex, according to Bloomberg data.
Top Picks
Building And Materials
Shah said there were opportunities in the building and materials, and the pipes and cables sectors.
Among many positives for the real estate sector was that input costs have came off to more reasonable levels, he said.
Financial Space
Even with higher costs of financing and borrowing, some of the companies have figured out how to run the business and are seeing "tremendous" growth opportunities, he said.
"There are many opportunities present in a well-managed NBFC, focusing on small ticket-size lending opportunities buckets," he said.
The cash management companies are looking good as there has been a growth in the withdrawals from the ATMs in the last 12 months despite the rise in UPI payments and digitals payments, according to Shah. "There is a strong growth requirement in cash," he said. "These companies will continue to have strong business opportunities."
Power
The buzz around renewable energy is creating some excitement, he said.
Large-Cap IT
According to Shah, the size of such companies offer a limited growth potential.
These companies become great opportunities when there is a temporary "blip" as was the case around Covid when there was a big correction also, he said. "The growth rate of these companies will be subdued compared to what we saw in Covid."