Here's Why Larsen & Toubro Is Morgan Stanley's Top Pick
The brokerage maintains an 'overweight' rating on the stock, with price target of Rs 2,647 apiece.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is strongly positioned given its scale and natural monopoly in its business to benefit from the government's capex cycle, according to Morgan Stanley.
The brokerage sees strong prospects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline and budgetary allocations. Apart from this, infrastructure projects from the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia, remains positive, it said.
Of the company's prospect list of Rs 9.7 lakh crore for fiscal 2024, infrastructure projects comprises the bulk at Rs 6.5 lakh crore, followed by hydrocarbon at Rs 2.5 crore, the brokerage said. The power and heavy engineering and defense segments could see projects worth Rs 50,000 crore and 29,000 crore, respectively, it said.
This would help the company improve its margins by the second half of fiscal 2024, the brokerage said.
Morgan Stanley maintained an 'overweight' rating on the stock, with price target of Rs 2,647 apiece, implying an upside of 12%.
Shares of Larsen & Tourbro rose 1.11% to Rs 2,408.35 apiece, compared to a 0.13% rise in benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:39 a.m. The relative strength index stood at 73, indicating that the stock may be overbought.
Of the 42 analysts tracking the stock, 39 maintained 'buy', one recommends 'hold', while two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The consensus price target implies a potential upside of 5.9% in the next 12 months.
Why L&T Is A Top Pick
L&T is a natural monopoly in its business given its scale, according to Morgan Stanley. In terms of order inflow growth, a diversified order book, improved execution, revenue growth, lower margin volatility, and well-managed working capital, the construction and engineering conglomerate compares favourably versus peers.
L&T expects a margin recovery in the second half of fiscal 2024, based on job execution and milestone achievements, said Morgan Stanley.
Its margin should improve another 100–150 basis points and reach 10–10.5% over the next three to four years, which will lead to a 200 basis point increase in return on equity, according to the brokerage.
The conglomerate aims to improve its RoE by 600 basis points, driven by 200 basis points of core margin improvement and 200 basis points of narrowing losses in Hyderabad metro, along with divestments in Nabha Power Ltd. and L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd., Morgan Stanley said. A 200 basis point improvement will also come from buyback and working capital, at 18–20% of revenue, the brokerage said.