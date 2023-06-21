Here's Why Larsen & Toubro Is Morgan Stanley's Top Pick

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is strongly positioned given its scale and natural monopoly in its business to benefit from the government's capex cycle, according to Morgan Stanley.

The brokerage sees strong prospects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline and budgetary allocations. Apart from this, infrastructure projects from the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia, remains positive, it said.

Of the company's prospect list of Rs 9.7 lakh crore for fiscal 2024, infrastructure projects comprises the bulk at Rs 6.5 lakh crore, followed by hydrocarbon at Rs 2.5 crore, the brokerage said. The power and heavy engineering and defense segments could see projects worth Rs 50,000 crore and 29,000 crore, respectively, it said.

This would help the company improve its margins by the second half of fiscal 2024, the brokerage said.

Morgan Stanley maintained an 'overweight' rating on the stock, with price target of Rs 2,647 apiece, implying an upside of 12%.

Shares of Larsen & Tourbro rose 1.11% to Rs 2,408.35 apiece, compared to a 0.13% rise in benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:39 a.m. The relative strength index stood at 73, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

Of the 42 analysts tracking the stock, 39 maintained 'buy', one recommends 'hold', while two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The consensus price target implies a potential upside of 5.9% in the next 12 months.