Here's Why Jefferies Upgraded Bharti Airtel To 'Buy' And Raised Price Target

Global research firm Jeffries upgraded Bharti Airtel Ltd. to 'buy' and raised the price target to Rs 900 apiece from Rs 850 per share, implying an upside of 16%.

Bharti's market share gains in 4G subscribers, an increase in average revenue per user, and an improving tariff outlook from the government's stake in rival Vodafone Idea Ltd., are the "key" reasons for the brokerage's 'buy' recommendation, the brokerage said in its March 10 investor note.

That should help Bharti "drive 13% growth in its mobile ARPUs over fiscal 2023–25." However, any delay in the tariff hike remains a key risk to Jefferies's recommendation, the note said.