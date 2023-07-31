Here's Why Jefferies-Covered Firms Mostly Saw Earnings Downgrades

Indian corporates, after posting mostly inline April-June results, saw earnings downgrades outnumber upgrades under Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s coverage.

Of the 63 companies under the brokerage's coverage that reported results, 43% exceeded analysts' estimates, following a similar trend across the past four quarters.

A total of 33% of companies performed below expectations, while 24% were in line with the estimates, according to a Jefferies' report on July 28.

The brokerage also reported earnings downgrades for 49% of the companies, with upgrades for 41%. Consensus earnings for FY24 were reduced by 0.5%, led by weak results in the tech sector, with an estimated growth of 18.6% still built in.

Margin improved in selective companies as a result of improving commodity costs over the past two quarters. However, the brokerage said gains had not fully been realised as supply chains continued to ease.