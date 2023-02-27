Here's Why India's 10-Year Bond Yield Spiked To Its Highest Since Nov. 7

India's benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to its highest since Nov. 7, reacting to the repricing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's terminal rates.

The introduction of a new 10-year bond has also put some pressure on the old 10-year bond yield.

The yield on the 10-year government bond rose over three basis points to an intraday high of 7.42% during the trading session on Monday. The yield closed at 7.39% on Friday.