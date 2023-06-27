Here's Why Citi Initiated Coverage On Tata Consumer With 'Buy'

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. was rated 'buy' by Citi, citing its strong position in global markets, 13% annualised growth over the last three years, and improved operational efficiencies.

The company has been transforming into a "complete food and beverage player" since 2020, particularly after integrating its salt and foods segment, Citi said in a June 23 note.

A possible splitting of sales routes in large towns and the expansion of business into semi-urban and rural markets will be key factors in driving the next phase of growth for the company, it said.

Formerly known as Tata Global Beverages Ltd., Tata Consumer Products was formed when Tata Chemicals' consumer products business merged with Tata Global Beverages in 2020. Following the merger, the company controls brands like Tata Salt, Tata Tea, Tetley, and Starbucks.

The company now has more than 60% of its branded revenue coming from India, according to its latest annual report.