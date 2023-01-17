Here's How Yield To Maturity Affects Your Debt Fund Returns

A term called "yield-to-maturity" often crops up when dealing with debt-oriented funds and other traded debt securities like government securities and bonds.

It is important for the investor to know the exact meaning of the term and what it means, as this will help them choose which debt investment to make.

Investors should also not give a wrong meaning to this, as otherwise, they will have expectations that might not turn out to be correct and lead to a different outcome at the end of the day.