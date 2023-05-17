Here's How Vast Is India's Defence Opportunity For Private Firms — BQ Insight

Defence companies are set to perform well in the long term as the sector has seen a secular growth in the last nine to 10 years in sync with India’s nominal GDP growth, according to Gurmeet Chadha.

Higher budget outlay along with the government's plans to spend $130 billion for fleet modernisation across all armed services, which will open opportunities in servicing of defence equipment, will aid the sector, the managing partner at Complete Circle Wealth Solutions LLP told BQ Prime.

“Gestation period for so many things could be very long. In some cases, probably the revenue potential could be realised in five years, in some cases, you know, it could be more medium or very long term,” he said.

With the rise of a multi-polar world, it’s important for India to have inhouse capabilities for equipment manufacturing and to enhance research and development, Chadha said. That helps during long conflicts like Russia's war in Ukraine.

The government targets a turnover of $25 billion, including exports worth $5 billion, in the aerospace and defence goods and services sector by 2025. Chadha sees a vast opportunity in exports after 104 countries participated in the Aero Expo held earlier this year where Indian companies showcased their indigenous designs and systems.

Large order gains by the public sector undertakings add value to the defence ecosystem, according to him. Bharat Electronics Ltd. won orders worth Rs 16,000 crore and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. earned revenue worth Rs. 26,000 crore.