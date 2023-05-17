Here's How Vast Is India's Defence Opportunity For Private Firms — BQ Insight
What makes defence companies an exciting bet despite the divergent trends in its fortunes in 2023.
Defence companies are set to perform well in the long term as the sector has seen a secular growth in the last nine to 10 years in sync with India’s nominal GDP growth, according to Gurmeet Chadha.
Higher budget outlay along with the government's plans to spend $130 billion for fleet modernisation across all armed services, which will open opportunities in servicing of defence equipment, will aid the sector, the managing partner at Complete Circle Wealth Solutions LLP told BQ Prime.
“Gestation period for so many things could be very long. In some cases, probably the revenue potential could be realised in five years, in some cases, you know, it could be more medium or very long term,” he said.
With the rise of a multi-polar world, it’s important for India to have inhouse capabilities for equipment manufacturing and to enhance research and development, Chadha said. That helps during long conflicts like Russia's war in Ukraine.
The government targets a turnover of $25 billion, including exports worth $5 billion, in the aerospace and defence goods and services sector by 2025. Chadha sees a vast opportunity in exports after 104 countries participated in the Aero Expo held earlier this year where Indian companies showcased their indigenous designs and systems.
Large order gains by the public sector undertakings add value to the defence ecosystem, according to him. Bharat Electronics Ltd. won orders worth Rs 16,000 crore and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. earned revenue worth Rs. 26,000 crore.
Long-Term Opportunity
All defence companies should be looking at double-digit growth, said Munjal Shah, managing director of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. This growth will be unlocked by the virtue of fast decision-making, Make in India push and looking at going global, according to Shah.
Paras Defence won contracts to make submarine periscopes, a complete embryonic suite for a 19-seater plane, an infrared search and tracking system and turnkey projects on electromagnetic pulse protection.
“This plane may be used for both civilian and military purposes. We are the lead integrator, and the prime contractor for this programme,” the managing director said.
“The infra-red search and tracking system is required on each and every fighter plane of our country. There is a huge potential. We have possibly 500 to 1000 systems with very high value.”
Paras Defence is the only company doing electromagnetic pulse protection on a turnkey basis, according to Shah. “We are now through with all the qualifications, which took a long time, and are doing turnkey projects on EMP, and a lot of sites in India need EMP protection.”
He expects the civilian sector to open in the coming times.
Submarine Periscope Contracts
Paras Defence has currently won three contracts to make submarine periscopes. The pricing potential for these periscopes will be $13 million to $15 million, a set of two.
“We have about 15 to 20 vessels which are sailing and the moment we deliver this and once it is taken, we have a possibility of either retrofitting the ones that are there, or maybe putting the new ones on board and plus, there are a few subs that are under manufacturing. So, we will also have a possibility to put on them too," Shah said.
The delivery timeline for submarine periscopes will be two to three sets per year. Shah estimates that the company can turnaround the periscopes in shortest possible time because they have inhouse capabilities. Timely deliveries, reasonable pricing and maintenance support will help the business grow and unlock export markets in the coming times, from where the company has already received enquiries.
Agricultural Drone Certification
Paras Defence received certification to make agricultural drones and has intent from people for about 1,000 drones. The company started selling agri-drones within a month of getting certified and has sold about 50 drones so far.
“We have a very strong funnel because agri-drone is required by every state, pesticide or a fertiliser company, everybody's enquiring,” Shah said.
The company is currently trying to improve its supply chain and expects it to be more optimised in the next couple of months. This will help it make prices more competitive. Paras Defence aims to reduce the load on farmers and end-users, by making fertiliser spraying economical and a win-win product for everyone, the MD said.
Shah said that Paras Defence will be able to create maximum types of drones in the next two years. The company has received a tender for 25 drones from the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative.
The company's pricing for defence drones is in the range of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 1 crore. “The market for the agri, as well as defence drones will be big and we are in both the verticals and will benefit from both."
Anti-Drone Equipment
Shah is bullish on Paras Defence’s anti-drone products business. The company is making three key products in the anti-drone space: a handheld gun, portable jammer radar and a drone shield.
"The first one, a handheld anti-drone gun, has a range of 0.5 to one kilometre and is very reasonably priced. We aim to be ready with these four demos, in the last quarter of this calendar year,” said Shah. The company plans to sell it at the lowest possible price and wants to compete globally.
“The second product is a portable backpack type of jammer radar…We have started working on it for a French company. We believe that this product also has the capability of up to 1.5 kilometres. We will be ready for demos in the last quarter of FY24,” Shah said.