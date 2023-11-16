Here's How Rising Iron Ore Prices Will Impact Domestic Metal Companies

A surge in global iron ore prices will increase costs for domestic steelmakers. But not all domestic producers of the alloy will suffer.

Global iron ore prices rose over $130 a tonne for the first time since March on Tuesday, marking an eight-month high.

The rising prices come on the back of improving China sentiment, reducing Chinese iron ore inventory, and lower-than-expected supplies from Australia and Brazil, according to analysts.

While NMDC Ltd.'s iron ore prices have risen by 12% since Aug. 15 to Rs 5,200 per tonne, it is important to note that their pricing mechanism changed after July 18 to include royalty, cess, other taxes and fees.

The inclusion of such costs contributes to 21–22% of the iron ore prices, as clarified by NMDC's management. Reducing the additional charges levied from the prices following July 18, the domestic price trend indicates a flattish trend from the highs noted in March.

Global markets have seen a surge of 26% in Chinese iron ore prices over the same period, currently around $130 per tonne.