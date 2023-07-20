Here's How Nifty Has Fared Since Moving Past 19,000

The NSE Nifty 50 took 21 sessions to climb from 19,000 to its current life-time high of 19991.85 on buying by overseas funds.

Domestic institutional investors reported a net outflow of Rs 11,340.6 crore for the duration, while foreign institutional investors saw a net inflow of Rs 36,684.1 crore as of market close on Thursday.

Nifty Media led the sectoral index with the highest gain of 14.30%, followed by Nifty IT with 8.69%. In comparison, the Nifty 50 gained 5.37% during the period.

Reliance Industries Ltd. outperformed all other stocks with a 13.69% gain, followed by Tech Mahindra Ltd. with a 13.07% increase during the period under consideration.