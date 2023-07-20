Here's How Nifty Has Fared Since Moving Past 19,000
Reliance Industries Ltd. outperformed all other stocks with a 13.69% gain, followed by Tech Mahindra Ltd. with a 13.07% increase.
The NSE Nifty 50 took 21 sessions to climb from 19,000 to its current life-time high of 19991.85 on buying by overseas funds.
Domestic institutional investors reported a net outflow of Rs 11,340.6 crore for the duration, while foreign institutional investors saw a net inflow of Rs 36,684.1 crore as of market close on Thursday.
Nifty Media led the sectoral index with the highest gain of 14.30%, followed by Nifty IT with 8.69%. In comparison, the Nifty 50 gained 5.37% during the period.
Reliance Industries Ltd. outperformed all other stocks with a 13.69% gain, followed by Tech Mahindra Ltd. with a 13.07% increase during the period under consideration.
Five out of the total of 12 brokers polled by BQ Prime predicted that Reliance Industries would be the top performer in pushing the index to the 20,000 milestone.
While it was unanimous that the banking sector would likely propel Nifty 50, with HDFC Bank Ltd. as the top contributor.
Nine brokers expect the IT sector to be among the top-performing sectors, with the highest performance coming from Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Three also suggested the auto sector, with help from Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Eicher Motors Ltd.