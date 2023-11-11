Here's How Markets Fared In Samvat 2079
Samvat 2079, a year marked by global volatility, saw Indian equity benchmarks scale new records, outperforming emerging peers.
While the broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, real estate and automobiles were the best performing sectoral indices. Silver outperformed gold.
Here's how Indian markets fared in Samvat 2079:
The NSE Nifty 50 rose 10.5% since last Diwali Oct. 21, 2022, while the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 9.4%.
The Nifty Bank grew 7.4%, while broader market indices Nifty Smallcap 250 and Midcap 150 rose 35.1% and 30.6% respectively during the period.
Among sectoral indices, Nifty Realty grew the most, recording a rise of 54.7%, while the lowest performer was Nifty Oil & Gas, which rose 3.1% over the period.
Benchmark Indices
Tata Motors Ltd. recorded the biggest rise in the Nifty, growing over 63%, while the biggest decline was recorded by Adani Enterprises Ltd., which fell 33.4% compared to October last year.
Broad-Based Indices
Among stocks included in the Nifty Smallcap 250, Jindal Saw Ltd. surged over five times its initial value, while Campus Activewear Ltd. declined to half its initial per share value over the same period.
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd. rose as much as 528%, the most in the Nifty Midcap 150, while Rajesh Exports Ltd. fell the most by 36%.
Sectoral Indices
Swan Energy Ltd. grew the most among stocks included in the Nifty Realty index, which was the highest performing sectoral index during the period. It rose by over 100% during the period, doubling its per share value.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. rose the least among the index's constituents, recording a rise by 25%.
Among stocks included in the Nifty Oil & Gas index, Oil India Ltd. rose the most by 58%, while Adani Total Gas Ltd. fell the most by 83%.
Commodities
Silver outperformed gold in Samvat 2079, rising by 27.6% versus 21.2%. Crude oil fell 12.3% during the period.