Here Is What's Causing The Stock Rally In The Defence Sector

India's focus on local defence manufacturing has started to pay off for several domestic firms.

Shares of defence equipment manufacturers from Bharat Dynamics Ltd. to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and Zen Technologies Ltd. have surged more than the benchmark so far this year. On average, they have tripled investor wealth over the last five years.

The rise mirrors the growing order books of defence companies over the years. The growth is mainly backed by orders awarded to domestic companies—to make or contribute to the production of various defence equipment.