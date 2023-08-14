Here Are The Major Support Levels For Nifty As It Makes New Highs

The strong buying in the market commenced from around May 2020 (market bottomed in Marched 2020) was spread across all three indices. Since prices were greatly pushed lower, value buying seems to have come into all segments. FII flows turned positive from May 2020 onwards.

The copious inflow of money into the market saw a nonstop rise in the indices and this ran for about 10 months till March 2021, when the FII fund flow started witnessing a slowdown. This is marked with the first (green) rectangle and tagged ‘strong FII buying'.

The period between Apr 2021 till February 2023 is marked with a yellow rectangle and tagged ‘FII selling’. This is an interesting period with differing information emerging.

Note that the prices continued to rise till October 2021 and possibly attributable to large amount of new money that came into the markets from the big influx of retail traders and investors. The uptrend ended in October 2021, creating a staggering 11,000+ point advance from the bottom.

By this time, note that the small-cap area (read retail investors) had started turning active and the performance vied with the Nifty. This implied that the retail segment remained very active through this period and has not exited the market even during dips.

As the FII buying eased, the mid-cap line started underperforming (even as it inched higher), perhaps indicating that the large HNI segment was following the pathway set by the FIIs and DIIs.

From April 2021 till February 2023, a period of 22 months, the FIIs remained sellers and in this period, there were just four months when FII figures were positive. There were no consecutive positive months within those four periods.

After October 21, the FII selling increased in its intensity but the DIIs were more than up to the challenge and both players were seen at their most aggressive during the 11-month period till September 2022. Because the sentiment gets influenced a great deal by the FII flow, there was profit taking in the mid- and small-cap space as well and we saw the markets getting pressured down. This is marked as a smaller rectangle and tagged ‘aggressive FII and DII action’.

The index levels were forced down into a low in June 2022. This is marked with an arrow, annotated at the top with ‘Inflection point’. I believe this low of the market (15,202 on Nifty futures) is an important level for the market. Note to the left of the chart that the FII eased buying as the index hit 15,000 levels in April 2020. So, back then, the 15,000 levels were an important valuation zone for the market.

At this marked Inflection point, note that all the indices made a higher bottom—the first serious one after the major low of March 2020. This implies that valuation perception changed across the board and we saw a period from December 2022 where the DII turned quite aggressive once again, even as the FII figures dithered. This ensured yet another higher bottom at the 16,300 area for all the indices.

From March 2023, the FII buying has returned on a good clip and this has led to a sharp advance across the board.

The few conclusions I am drawing from these findings are as follows:

FII buying drove the rise from the bottom at March 2020 but DII and retail money is now dominating the trends, especially after October 2021.

Return of FII buying since March 2023 has galvanised markets once again.

Aggressive buying by DII (helped by continued buying from retail and HNI circles) managed to save the blushes for the indices during the one-year correction from October 2021 to September 2022.

From Oct 2021 till September 2022, stocks have undergone correction in large mid- and small-cap areas. Therefore, the resumption of the uptrend (from September 2022 onwards) can be taken to be a new phase of the uptrend.

This ensures that the second higher bottom made in March 2023 (at 16,300) can be a durable bottom and support.

The major inflection point at 15,202 bottoms (June 2022) can be a long-term bottom which will not be violated for the next 10-15 years.

The current rise (from March 2023 low) should continue with minor corrections to new all-time highs ahead.

Every conclusion above is caveated on no major event in India or the U.S. in the coming months. These shall include health calamities, major wars, huge spikes in global inflation etc.

How do we use this information to position ourselves in the market ahead? I would suggest the following ways.

The area near 16,300 should be the worst case for dips in the near future (3-12 months) and all dips towards that should be used to push money into the market. Multi-month players can work with 17,500 area as being a good support zone and use dips near those areas, if any, to enter additional or fresh) long positions. Expectations are for continued new highs and hence remaining long in the market is the chosen route. DII and retail (SIPs) should be tracked to check for continued fund flows to the market along with checking the FII flows. So long as that is consistent, the conclusions drawn so far should hold.

This analysis is for medium- to longer-term players. Short-term players need to be analysing the markets on a daily or weekly basis, checking mainly for momentum and smaller cycles. They can, however, keep the above information in the background to know the overall seasonal patterns that are playing out even as they keep checking the daily weather.