Here Are Jefferies' Top Stock Bets From February

Jefferies has identified 21 stocks as its top picks for February in a list dominated by financial bets.

Top financial stocks picked by the brokerage include ICICI Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and Cholamandalam Finance Ltd., according to its note.

Other sectors featuring on the list include automotive, metal, capital goods and logistics, real estate, and more. Its top picks from the automotive sector comprise Tata Motors Ltd., Maruti Suzuki Ltd., and TVS Motor Co.

Other top bets are Tata Steel Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Thermax Ltd., Macrotech Developers Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Global Health Ltd., Indian Hotels Co., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Polycab India Ltd.