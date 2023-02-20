Here Are Five Charts To Watch In Global Commodities This Week

Europe finds itself well-supplied with natural gas — despite cuts in Russia’s exports — after buyers on the continent last year raced to find alternatives and hoarded it at record prices. That was in preparation for a grim winter that hasn’t materialized. Milder weather and efforts to conserve gas have indeed contributed to relatively limited heating demand. Coupled with ample shipments of liquefied natural gas, inventories of the vital fuel are near historic highs, which has sent prices lower. Europe’s benchmark gas futures have plunged from their August peak, dropping below €50 a megawatt-hour for the first time in 17 months. Even so, analysts question whether the decline in prices can last. Lower costs may spur gas consumption in power generation or by industries, threatening to disrupt a fragile balance. Higher LNG demand from Asia is also a risk, as well as a potentially colder 2023-2024 winter season.