HEG Shares Fall Most In 14 Months After Q4 Profit Declines
Net profit fell 22.85% to Rs 99.7 crore, compared to Rs 129.3 crore in the same quarter a year back.
Shares of HEG Ltd. fell the most in 14 months on Tuesday after the company's fourth-quarter profit fell.
Net profit declined 22.9% over a year earlier to Rs 99.7 crore, according to its exchange filing. Revenue fell 8.34% to Rs 616.9 crore.
HEG Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue down 8.3% at Rs 616.9 crore.
Ebitda down 0.09% at Rs 543.02 crore.
Ebitda margin at 88.02% versus 80.75%.
Net profit down 22.9% at Rs 99.7.
The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 42.50 per share.
Shares of HEG Limited fell 7.34% to Rs 1,168.35 apiece, compared to a 0.47% gain in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:22 a.m.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.7 times its monthly average. All three analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data.
