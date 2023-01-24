Hedge Fund That Got China Right Sees Risk In US Markets

Predictions of a drop in riskier assets in the first half of this year, followed by a rebound in the second half, may turn out to be back-to-front, according to Ferres. The S&P 500 has climbed about 12% from its lows in October while the yield spread between junk bonds and their Treasury equivalents is narrower than the average of the past two decades. Ferres suggests the gap should be widening.