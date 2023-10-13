ADVERTISEMENT
HDFC Life Insurance, Tata Steel Long Products, Sai Silks Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Friday.
HDFC Life Insurance Co. will announce its results for the quarter ended September on Friday. The life insurance company is likely to clock in a standalone net profit of Rs 298.4 crore and revenue of Rs 19,372.5 crore, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.Den Networks Ltd., Tata Steel Long Products Ltd., Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd., and Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd. will also report their second qu...
HDFC Life Insurance Co. will announce its results for the quarter ended September on Friday.
The life insurance company is likely to clock in a standalone net profit of Rs 298.4 crore and revenue of Rs 19,372.5 crore, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.
Den Networks Ltd., Tata Steel Long Products Ltd., Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd., and Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd. will also report their second quarter results on Friday.
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Friday:
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT