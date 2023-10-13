HDFC Life Insurance Q2 Results: Profit Rises 15%, Net Premium Up 13%
The private insurer's net profit rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 378 crore in the quarter ended September.
HDFC Life Insurance Co.'s profit rose in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
The private insurer's net profit increased 15% year-on-year to Rs 378 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Sequentially, the earnings fell 9%.
The company's net premium rose 13% to Rs 14,797 crore.
HDFC Life Q2 FY24 Highlights (YoY, Adjusted For Exide Life)
Revenue remained almost unchanged at Rs 23,018 crore.
Value of new business—the present value of the future profit associated with new business written during the period—grew 4% to Rs 801 crore.
VNB margin was at 26.31% as against 27.02%.
Other Highlights (Based on H1 FY24)
Embedded value rose 19% to Rs 42,908 crore.
The return on EV was 16.4% as against 16.9%.
Total expense ratio stood at 19.7% as compared with 19.3% a year earlier.
Assets under management were at Rs 2.64 lakh crore, a rise of 18%.
The 13th month persistency ratio—or customer retention—fell by 100 basis points to 86%; while for the 61st month, it improved to 53% from 51%.
Solvency ratio—which measures the extent to which assets cover commitments for future liabilities—fell to 194% from 210%. It was 203%, as of March 31. However, this is still above the minimum requirement of 150%.
The company's overall product mix comprises 28% unit-linked insurance plans, 28% non-par savings, 8% annuities, 6% protection, and 30% participating policies. The share of ULIP rose 7%, annuities by 2% and protection by 2%, while that of par fell 1% and non-par savings declined 9%.
Despite the recent budget changes that were perceived to be unfavourable for the sector, the life insurance industry has demonstrated remarkable resilience, Vibha Padalkar, chief executive officer of HDFC Life, said in the filing.
"We saw an uptick of 10% in the number of individual policies sold, beating industry growth. This healthy volume growth is in line with our stated objective of broadening our customer base."
Growth in protection was robust at 28% on new business premium basis and retail protection registered year-on-year growth of 46% in H1 FY24 for the company, she said.
It introduced two new products in the protection category in the first half of the year.
“Annuity and protection put together contributed to about 55% of new business premium in H1 FY24.”
Shares of HDFC Life were trading almost at par at Rs 625 apeice on the BSE after the results were announced as compared with an almost unchanged benchmark Sensex as of 2:31 p.m.