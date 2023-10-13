HDFC Life Insurance Q2 Results: Profit Rises 15%, Net Premium Up 13%

Despite the recent budget changes that were perceived to be unfavourable for the sector, the life insurance industry has demonstrated remarkable resilience, Vibha Padalkar, chief executive officer of HDFC Life, said in the filing.

"We saw an uptick of 10% in the number of individual policies sold, beating industry growth. This healthy volume growth is in line with our stated objective of broadening our customer base."

Growth in protection was robust at 28% on new business premium basis and retail protection registered year-on-year growth of 46% in H1 FY24 for the company, she said.

It introduced two new products in the protection category in the first half of the year.

“Annuity and protection put together contributed to about 55% of new business premium in H1 FY24.”

Shares of HDFC Life were trading almost at par at Rs 625 apeice on the BSE after the results were announced as compared with an almost unchanged benchmark Sensex as of 2:31 p.m.