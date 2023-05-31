HDFC Life Gains After Abdrn Sells 1.66% Stake To HDFC Bank
Abrdn sold about 35.7 million shares of the insurer to HDFC Bank at an average price of Rs 579.6 each, according to Bloomberg.
Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Co. gained the most in over five weeks after Abrdn (Mauritius Holdings), formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen, sold a 1.66% stake in the private insurer to HDFC Bank.
Abrdn sold about 35.7 million shares of the insurer to HDFC Bank at an average price of Rs 579.6 each, according to Bloomberg. The proceeds of the share sale amount to around £198 million, or approximately Rs 2,027.8 crore, net of taxes and expenses.
The company plans to return a significant proportion of the capital generated from the stake sales by way of share buybacks to be announced in due course.
Shares of HDFC Life Insurance rose 1.26% to Rs 592.5 apiece as of 11:54 a.m. on Wednesday, compared to a 0.73% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 3.17% intraday, the most in five weeks since April 24.
The total traded volume so far stands at 23.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 73, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Out of the 31 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and four suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 7.8%.