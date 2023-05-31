HDFC Life Gains After Abdrn Sells 1.66% Stake To HDFC Bank

Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Co. gained the most in over five weeks after Abrdn (Mauritius Holdings), formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen, sold a 1.66% stake in the private insurer to HDFC Bank.

Abrdn sold about 35.7 million shares of the insurer to HDFC Bank at an average price of Rs 579.6 each, according to Bloomberg. The proceeds of the share sale amount to around £198 million, or approximately Rs 2,027.8 crore, net of taxes and expenses.

The company plans to return a significant proportion of the capital generated from the stake sales by way of share buybacks to be announced in due course.