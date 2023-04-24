HDFC Life Gains After RBI Nod To HDFC Bank For Stake Hike

Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Co. rose the most in over a year as the company is set to benefit after the Reserve Bank of India allowed HDFC Bank Ltd. to raise its stake beyond 50% in the insurer.

"RBI's decision to allow the merged HDFC-HDFC Bank to own over 50% stakes in insurance entities, which are HDFC Life and HDFC Ergo, comes as a double booster shot in HDFC Life's arm," Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. said.

The brokerage also upgraded HDFC Life Insurance to 'buy', with a target price of Rs 650 apiece.

Shares of HDFC Life Insurance were trading 5.03% higher at 10.14 am on Monday, as compared to a 0.01% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex. The stock rose as much as 8.23% intraday, the most in over a year since April 4, 2022.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 11.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65.

Out of the 31 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold', and three suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 14.9%.