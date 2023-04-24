HDFC Life Gains After RBI Nod To HDFC Bank For Stake Hike
Approval to raise stake beyond 50% removes a potential supply overhang on the stock, had HDFC Bank been asked to lower its stake.
Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Co. rose the most in over a year as the company is set to benefit after the Reserve Bank of India allowed HDFC Bank Ltd. to raise its stake beyond 50% in the insurer.
"RBI's decision to allow the merged HDFC-HDFC Bank to own over 50% stakes in insurance entities, which are HDFC Life and HDFC Ergo, comes as a double booster shot in HDFC Life's arm," Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. said.
The brokerage also upgraded HDFC Life Insurance to 'buy', with a target price of Rs 650 apiece.
Shares of HDFC Life Insurance were trading 5.03% higher at 10.14 am on Monday, as compared to a 0.01% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex. The stock rose as much as 8.23% intraday, the most in over a year since April 4, 2022.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 11.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65.
Out of the 31 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold', and three suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 14.9%.
Morgan Stanley said this is a structural positive for HDFC Life's business.
The bank owns a 48.65% stake in HDFC Life as of March 2023 disclosures. Approval to raise stake beyond 50% "removes a potential supply overhang on the stock, had HDFC Bank been asked to lower its stake 18.65%, to 30%", Morgan Stanley said in a note.
If HDFC Bank were to acquire a 50%+ stake in HDFC Life, the brokerage expects a better alignment between HDFC Life and HDFC Bank.
HDFC Bank would become HDFC Life's promoter in addition to presently being its largest distributor, as also noted by HDFC Life management.
HDFC Life has seen declining counter-share at HDFC Bank in terms of share in insurance sales by the bank.
This trend could abate, and subsequently, the share could move higher.
A reduction of stake would have likely created a supply overhang on HDFC Life stock, with HDFC Bank required to sell at least 18.65%.
HDFC Bank or HDFC would likely be required to buy at least a about 1.4% stake in HDFC Life to take its overall holding above the 50% threshold.
The brokerage is 'overweight' on HDFC Life with a target price of Rs 650 apiece.
There could be upside risks to forecasts and valuations as the brokerage awaits Q4FY23 results and commentary on the growth outlook for FY24 given recent changes in taxation and the strong up-fronted growth in Q4F23.
HDFC Life results are scheduled on April 26.