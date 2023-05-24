HDFC Defence Fund: Should You Invest In This NFO?

The new fund offer for HDFC Defence Fund is active, marking a milestone as the first-of-its-kind for the sector in the country.

The fund focuses on the defence sector, which has garnered investor attention, and aligns with the government’s initiative to promote indigenisation of defence manufacturing and defence export promotion.

The objective of the sectoral fund is to generate long-term income or capital appreciation by primarily investing in equity and equity-related instruments of defence and allied sector companies.

With a promising outlook for the Indian defence sector, the fund aims to capitalise on the prospects. In the investor presentation for the defence fund, HDFC Mutual Fund said that defence companies have reported “healthy growth in revenues”, despite the yet-to-be-realised material benefit of indigenisation and exports.

According to the corporate and government data shared by HDFC Mutual Fund, the revenue of defence companies grew at a CAGR of 8%, between 2017 and 2022.

The fund house also said that defence companies have consistently displayed a healthy return profile. The average return on equity for the sector remained in the high teens between 2017 and 2022.

According to data from the Ministry of Defence, the government has increased budgetary allocation to the sector. In Union budget 2024, the allocation for the sector stands at Rs 5.94 lakh crore, a 13% increase as compared with the previous year. Capital outlay for modernisation and infrastructure development has been raised to Rs 1.62 lakh crore, up 57% since FY20.

However, HDFC Defence Fund, like any other sector fund, faces risks due to lack of diversification. This means that any disruptions in the defence sector will directly affect the scheme’s returns. Also, the scheme carries the risk associated with buyer concentration as the “government of India is large buyer to meet requirements of defence forces, etc.”

The fund is also susceptible to policy changes made by both Indian and foreign governments, as these changes can have significant ramifications for the defence sector and, consequently, for the fund.

The new fund offer for the HDFC Defence Fund, which opened on May 19 was supposed to run till June 2, but will now close on May 30. The core portfolio of the fund "will be listed companies that obtain at least 10% of revenues from defence segment". The Nifty India Defence Index TRI will serve as the benchmark for the fund.