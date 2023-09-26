HDFC Bank: Value Buy Or A Value Trap? Here's What Analysts Say

HDFC Bank Ltd. has created wealth for investors since inception. But the private lender is not among top picks for analysts anymore even as its valuation has fallen.

The bank trades at 2.9 times its book value compared to 4.5 times in 2018.

HDFC Bank and parent Housing Development Finance Corp. merged, creating a banking behemoth. But during the Sept. 18 meet with sell-side analysts to disclose pro-forma financial results of the combined entity for the first quarter of FY24, the management's commentary was disappointing.

Shares of the lender fell 4% on Wednesday (Sept. 20) in the biggest fall since May.

Here's what analysts have to say about HDFC Bank: