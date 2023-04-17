BQPrimeMarketsHDFC Bank Shares Fall The Most In Four Weeks On Q4 Profit Miss
HDFC Bank Shares Fall The Most In Four Weeks On Q4 Profit Miss

India's largest private lender's fourth-quarter net profit rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 12,047 crore.

17 Apr 2023, 10:14 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An HDFC Bank branch in Mumbai. (Source: BQ Prime) </p></div>
An HDFC Bank branch in Mumbai. (Source: BQ Prime)
Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. declined the most in over five weeks on Monday after its fourth-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.

India's largest private lender's fourth-quarter net profit rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 12,047 crore. The analysts polled by Bloomberg forecast a net profit of Rs 12,137 crore for the quarter.

HDFC Bank Q4FY23

  • Net Profit: Rs 12,047 crore Vs Rs 10,055 crore (YoY) (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 12,137 crore)

  • NII: Rs 23,352 crore Vs Rs 18,873 crore (YoY)

  • GNPA: 1.12% Vs 1.23% (QoQ)

  • NNPA: 0.27% Vs 0.33% (QoQ)

Shares of the lender fell 1.99% to Rs 1,658.8 apiece as of 9:54 a.m., compared with a 1.22% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock fell as much as 2% intraday, the most in over five weeks since March 10, 2023.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at three times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 59.5.

Out of the 43 analysts tracking the company, 40 maintain a 'buy' rating and three recommend a 'hold' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 20.8%.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing

Rishabh 
Mishra
