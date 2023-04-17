HDFC Bank Shares Fall The Most In Four Weeks On Q4 Profit Miss
Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. declined the most in over five weeks on Monday after its fourth-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.
India's largest private lender's fourth-quarter net profit rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 12,047 crore. The analysts polled by Bloomberg forecast a net profit of Rs 12,137 crore for the quarter.
HDFC Bank Q4FY23
Net Profit: Rs 12,047 crore Vs Rs 10,055 crore (YoY) (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 12,137 crore)
NII: Rs 23,352 crore Vs Rs 18,873 crore (YoY)
GNPA: 1.12% Vs 1.23% (QoQ)
NNPA: 0.27% Vs 0.33% (QoQ)
Shares of the lender fell 1.99% to Rs 1,658.8 apiece as of 9:54 a.m., compared with a 1.22% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock fell as much as 2% intraday, the most in over five weeks since March 10, 2023.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at three times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 59.5.
Out of the 43 analysts tracking the company, 40 maintain a 'buy' rating and three recommend a 'hold' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 20.8%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing