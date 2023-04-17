HDFC Bank Shares Fall The Most In Four Weeks On Q4 Profit Miss

Shares of the lender fell 1.99% to Rs 1,658.8 apiece as of 9:54 a.m., compared with a 1.22% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock fell as much as 2% intraday, the most in over five weeks since March 10, 2023.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at three times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 59.5.

Out of the 43 analysts tracking the company, 40 maintain a 'buy' rating and three recommend a 'hold' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 20.8%.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing