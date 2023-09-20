HDFC Bank Shares Fall As It Expects Asset Quality To Worsen, Margins To Narrow

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. fell the most in over four months after its management warned about widening bad loan ratios and narrowing margins after the merger with Housing Development Finance Corp.

The gross non-performing asset ratio of India's largest private bank is likely to widen to 1.4% as of July 1, compared to 1.2% as of June 30, Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, chief financial officer of HDFC Bank, told analysts on Monday. In a presentation, the bank also noted that the net NPA ratio will rise to 0.4% from 0.3% at the end of the first quarter.

The rise in bad loans is owing to HDFC's non-retail housing loan portfolio, where the gross bad loans are at 6.7% as of July 1.

Additionally, the bank is likely to see a compression in net interest margins owing to the liquidity surplus from the mortgage financier. As of June 30, HDFC Bank reported an NIM of 4.3%, which is likely to fall to 3.9–4% post-merger.

"This excess liquidity, along with the ICRR (incremental cash reserve ratio), will drag near-term NIMs... The impact will normalise in FY25 as liquidity gets deployed and ICRR ends this month," Jefferies said in a note on Tuesday.