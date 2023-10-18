HDFC Bank Q2 Results: Analysts On Why EPS Growth Fell

HDFC Bank Ltd.'s net profit in the July-September quarter beat analyst estimates. However, the private lender's earnings per share growth for the period was lower than in previous quarters.

The bank's net profit was up 50.6% year-on-year to Rs 15,976 crore, as compared with Rs 10,605 crore a year ago. It surpassed the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 14,120 crore.

HDFC Bank's EPS grew 10.8% YoY in Q2 FY24, which is significantly lower than around 20% growth seen in the previous quarter.

Since this is the first quarterly result after its merger with parent Housing Development Finance Corp., the figures are not strictly comparable, as clarified by the management.

HDFC Ltd. also had an average EPS growth rate of up to 17% before the merger.

The EPS growth was slower due to pressure on margin and the impact of incremental cash reserve ratio, according to Shivaji Thapliyal, head of research at Yes Securities (India) Ltd.

"Furthermore, the erstwhile HDFC Ltd.'s wholesale book impacted both growth and asset quality to some extent. However, the excess liquidity will be unwound. Secondly, erstwhile HDFC Ltd.'s wholesale book has largely bottomed out, both in terms of growth and asset quality outcomes," he said.