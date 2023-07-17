HDFC Bank, LTIMindtree, Tata Elxsi, Crisil Reporting Q1 Earnings Today — Earnings Estimates
HDFC Bank, LTIMindtree, Tata Elxsi, and Central Bank of India will report their quarterly results today.
HDFC Bank Ltd. is set to report its quarterly earnings for April-June on July 17.
According to the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg, HDFC Bank could report a revenue of Rs 31,137.3 crore and a net profit of Rs 11,375.1 crore in the quarter under review.
LTIMindtree Ltd., the software exporting arm of Larsen & Toubro Ltd., will also report its first quarter results today. The IT firm is likely to report a revenue of Rs 8,775.2 crore and a net profit of Rs 1,194.2 crore, Bloomberg estimates showed.
Tata Elxsi Ltd. is also going to announce its numbers on July 17. The Tata Group company could clock a net profit of Rs 201.3 crore along with a revenue of Rs 878 crore.
Crisil Ltd. will also post its quarterly earnings today. It is likely to report a net profit of Rs 103.4 crore and a revenue of Rs 31,137.3 crore.
On July 17, Central Bank of India, Choice International Ltd., Hathway Cables and Datacom Ltd., Moschip Technologies Ltd., Onward Technologies Ltd., Tanfac Industries Ltd., and Tinplate Company of India Ltd. will also report their respective April-June results.