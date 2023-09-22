HDFC Bank Gets A Target Price Cut By Goldman Sachs. Here's Why
The brokerage also moved its calculations ahead by one quarter to discount Q2 FY25E EPS.
Goldman Sachs has slashed HDFC Bank Ltd.'s target price from Rs 2,051 to Rs 2,042.
The brokerage cited 7.7% reduction in earnings per share calculations for fiscal 2024 and technical changes to subsidiaries' earnings for the move, in a note on Thursday.
Shares of HDFC Bank were down over 4% on Wednesday, following an analyst meeting on Monday, wherein the management discussed pro-forma results of its merged entity with Housing Development Finance Corp. The decline in net worth of the merged entity and net interest margin compressions were in focus, which led to several brokerages cutting their target prices on the bank on Wednesday.
Margins will expand c.10 basis points from Q2 FY24 to 3.43% in Q4 FY24 and to 3.5% in FY25, Goldman Sachs said. Operating leverage will also improve on the back of accelerated mortgage sourcing and other businesses, it said.
Credit costs are expected to trend lower, as the bank already created additional provisions during the merger and asset quality remains stable overall, the brokerage said.
HDFC Bank Vs ICICI Bank
The brokerage noted that HDFC Bank has lagged behind ICICI Bank Ltd. by 100% over the past three years, causing its valuations to drop below the historical average.
It predicts a contrasting net interest margin trend for the two banks.
HDFC Bank's margins are expected to recover from their low point in Q2 FY24E, due to reduced excess liquidity. In contrast, ICICI Bank might experience stable-to-declining margins, due to factors like the unsecured loan cycle peaking, deposit repricing, and competitive pressure in mortgages.
HDFC has shifted towards a larger share of its commercial retail portfolio and reduced its reliance on unsecured loans. While, ICICI Bank has focused on consumer lending, including unsecured loans, which is currently at its peak.
HDFC Bank's operating leverage is expected to improve as investments pay off, branches become more productive, and merger synergies materialise, the report said. HDFC is estimated to achieve a 15% CAGR in operating profit growth from FY23 to FY26 (23% in FY24-26E), surpassing ICICI Bank's expected 13% growth, the note said.
Given, the aforementioned factors, Goldman Sachs added HDFC Bank to their regional conviction list, as the bank is expected to inflect higher as return ratios bottom out.