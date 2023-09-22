HDFC Bank Gets A Target Price Cut By Goldman Sachs. Here's Why

Goldman Sachs has slashed HDFC Bank Ltd.'s target price from Rs 2,051 to Rs 2,042.

The brokerage cited 7.7% reduction in earnings per share calculations for fiscal 2024 and technical changes to subsidiaries' earnings for the move, in a note on Thursday.

It has also moved its calculations ahead by one quarter to discount Q2 FY25E EPS.

Shares of HDFC Bank were down over 4% on Wednesday, following an analyst meeting on Monday, wherein the management discussed pro-forma results of its merged entity with Housing Development Finance Corp. The decline in net worth of the merged entity and net interest margin compressions were in focus, which led to several brokerages cutting their target prices on the bank on Wednesday.