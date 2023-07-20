HDFC Bank Becomes Second Most Valuable Company; TCS Falls To Third Place
HDFC, the parent of HDFC Bank, merged into the lender on July 1.
HDFC Bank on Thursday became the second most valuable company by market capitalisation, overtaking IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services.
At the close of trade, HDFC Bank, which recently completed the merger of its mortgage financier parent HDFC into itself, commanded a market capitalisation of Rs 12,72,718.60 crore, which was Rs 5,826.95 crore more than TCS' Rs 12,66,891.65 crore valuation on the BSE.
Shares of HDFC Bank ended at Rs 1,688.50 apiece, up 0.22% on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 0.36% to Rs 1,690.95.
However, shares of TCS dipped 0.25% to end at Rs 3,462.35 each. During the day, it fell 1% to Rs 3,436.
The $40 billion merger, the largest such deal in the Indian corporate history, was driven by a changing regulatory landscape, which limited the advantages for HDFC continuing as a non-bank lending entity.
Reliance Industries is the country's most valued firm with a market valuation of Rs 17,72,455.70 crore, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank (Rs 6,96,538.85 crore) and Hindustan Unilever (Rs 6,34,941.79 crore) in the top five order.
HDFC Bank is also the country's most valuable bank by mcap followed by ICICI Bank, which commanded a market valuation of Rs 6,96,538.85 crore, and State Bank of India (Rs 5,44,356.70 crore).
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 474.46 points or 0.71% to settle at its fresh all-time closing high of 67,571.90. During the day, it rallied 521.73 points or 0.77% to hit its lifetime intra-day peak of 67,619.17.