HDFC AMC Shares Surge 9% As Abrdn Exit Removes Key Overhang

Shares of HDFC Asset Management Co. rose the most in over 10 months after co-promoter Abrdn Investment Management Ltd. fully exited the asset manager, removing a key overhang.

Abrdn sold the remaining 10.2% stake to exit HDFC AMC in a large deal, according to Bloomberg data. The U.K.-based company is was seeking Rs 3,920 crore from the sale of its stake.

The price range of Rs 1,800–1,892.45 apiece represents a discount of up to 4.9% on Monday’s closing price. BofA Securities is the sole bookrunner for the deal.

In December 2022, HDFC Asset AMC announced that Abrdn will sell its entire 10.2% holding. Abrdn had divested 5.58% for a little over Rs 2,300 crore through an open market transaction in August last year.