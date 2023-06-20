HDFC AMC Shares Surge 9% As Abrdn Exit Removes Key Overhang
Abrdn sold the remaining 10.2% stake to exit HDFC AMC in a large trade, according to Bloomberg data
Shares of HDFC Asset Management Co. rose the most in over 10 months after co-promoter Abrdn Investment Management Ltd. fully exited the asset manager, removing a key overhang.
Abrdn sold the remaining 10.2% stake to exit HDFC AMC in a large deal, according to Bloomberg data. The U.K.-based company is was seeking Rs 3,920 crore from the sale of its stake.
The price range of Rs 1,800–1,892.45 apiece represents a discount of up to 4.9% on Monday’s closing price. BofA Securities is the sole bookrunner for the deal.
In December 2022, HDFC Asset AMC announced that Abrdn will sell its entire 10.2% holding. Abrdn had divested 5.58% for a little over Rs 2,300 crore through an open market transaction in August last year.
Shares of HDFC AMC rose as much as 9.01%, the most since Aug. 16, 2022, and was trading 6.47% higher at Rs 2,014.95 apiece as of 9:30 a.m., compared to a 0.4% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 330.1 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 62.8.
Of the 21 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, five recommend a 'hold' and two suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 0.6%.