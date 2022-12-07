HDFC AMC Shares Gain As Abrdn Seeks To Sell Entire Stake

Shares of HDFC Asset Management Co. gained the most in nearly four months after Abrdn Investment Management Ltd. said it plans to sell its entire stake in the mutual fund house.

In a letter dated Dec. 6, Abrdn said it will place up to 2.11 crore shares, representing 9.9% of the total shareholding of HDFC AMC, with a single buyer at this time and offload the remaining 0.31% stake separately.

Abrdn will cease being a sponsor of HDFC Mutual Fund, once the transaction goes through.