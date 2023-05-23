HDFC AMC Shares Drop After JPMorgan Downgrades Stock
The brokerage flagged uncertainty about the asset manager's profitability citing the regulator's new expense ratio proposal.
HDFC Asset Management Co. shares were trading lower after JPMorgan flagged uncertainty about the company's future profitability.
The brokerage downgraded the stock to 'underweight' from 'neutral' and cut the target price to Rs 1,580 from Rs 1,890, implying a potential downside of 11.6%.
"We downgrade HDFC AMC to underweight with the buildup of uncertainty on the future profitability profile post SEBI’s draft paper on the expense ratios and fee structure of the asset management industry," it said in a May 23 investor note.
The markets regulator has sought to include a number of charges within the total expense ratio to rationalise the structure at the AMC level instead of the scheme level.
The impact at this point is unclear, JPMorgan said, adding that this could lead to a 10-15% cut in earnings. The tone of the discussion paper seems to indicate concessions could be tough to come by, it said.
The regulatory uncertainty raises questions about the forward profitability profile and the ability of the company to hold on to its long-cycle 35-basis-point margin structure.
Bloomberg reported that investors who followed JPMorgan analyst Saurabh Kumar's recommendation on HDFC AMC didn't earn any returns in the past year compared with an 8.1% rise in the stock price.
The stock was trading 0.97% lower at 10:42 a.m. compared to a 0.49% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50. The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 1.8 times the 30-day average volume.
Of the 21 analysts tracking the stock, 13 maintain a 'buy', six suggest 'hold,' while two analysts recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets implies an upside potential of 11.8%.
What JPMorgan Says:
Downgrades rating to 'underweight' from ' neutral'.
Cuts target price to Rs 1,580 from Rs 1,890, implying a potential downside of 11.6%.
Estimates a 10-15% hit to profitability with some pass-through of costs to the value chain.
Says regulatory uncertainty raises questions about the forward profitability profile and the ability of the AMC to hold on to its long-cycle 35 bps margin structure.
The concentrated nature of the business likely won’t change in a hurry.
HDFC AMC will find it difficult to pass on costs this time as distributor profitability has already been reduced and a few have also taken steps to enter the AMC industry.
Risks to Rating and Price Target:
The proposed regulatory changes are not going through.
Continued momentum in the equity market is driving higher-margin equity flows in AUM.
Higher-than-estimated operating leverage; and
A stronger SIP book build-up was witnessed vs. prior years to potentially drive a re-rating for industry players.