HDFC AMC Shares Drop After JPMorgan Downgrades Stock

The markets regulator has sought to include a number of charges within the total expense ratio to rationalise the structure at the AMC level instead of the scheme level.

The impact at this point is unclear, JPMorgan said, adding that this could lead to a 10-15% cut in earnings. The tone of the discussion paper seems to indicate concessions could be tough to come by, it said.

The regulatory uncertainty raises questions about the forward profitability profile and the ability of the company to hold on to its long-cycle 35-basis-point margin structure.