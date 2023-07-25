HDFC AMC Gets Downgraded By CLSA. Here's Why

CLSA India Pvt. downgraded HDFC Asset Management Co. on Tuesday, citing investment risks and limited reward potential after the recent rally in the stock.

HDFC AMC has rallied more than 20% after SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch's recent remarks that the "second iteration of the TER (total expense ratio) consultation paper would have a loosening of regulations vs. the first draft," the brokerage said in a note.

CLSA is lowering its rating to 'underperform', but it upgraded the target price to Rs 2,540 from Rs 2,499.55, implying a potential upside of about 2.42% from the current levels.

The investment group has a positive outlook and increased its profit-after-tax estimates by 4–8% for the current fiscal to calendar year 2026, driven mainly by an increase in top-line momentum.

"Our estimates and DCF (discounted cash flow) model now imply some share gains over the next few years for HDFC AMC."