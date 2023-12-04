HCLTech Plans To Sell 49% Stake In Joint Venture To Partner State Street

HCL Technologies Ltd. is in talks with State Street Corp. to sell its entire 49% equity stake in joint venture State Street HCL Services for $170 million or around Rs 1,417 crore. The amount will be in addition to the JV's net book value.

"The equity divestment is being discussed pursuant to the call option intended to be exercised by State Street in accordance with the agreement," the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The deal is expected to be completed by the second quarter of the calendar year 2024. The consideration includes amounts for the transfer of shares and other components.