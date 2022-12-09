HCL Technologies Shares Decline On Guidance Concerns

Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd. eased after the company revised its growth guidance for the current fiscal.

After the second quarter earnings, the company raised its revenue growth guidance for the financial year 2022–23 from 12–14% to 13.5–14.5% but expected the final turnover at the lower end of the guidance. HCL Technologies, at its ongoing U.S. investor day, reiterated that the company will stick to the lower end of the forecast.

Shares of the company were down 6.61% as of 11:31 a.m. compared to a 0.30% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock was trading at 7.4 times its 30-day average volume.

Of the 47 analysts tracking the stock, 32 have maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock, 12 suggested to 'hold,' and three are of the view to 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data.