HCL Technologies, ICICI Prudential Q4 Results In Line With Estimates — Earnings Wrap
Here are the earnings of major companies that were announced after market hours on April 20.
The focus was on HCL Technologies Ltd. and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. among the major quarterly results announced today.
The financial results by the Indian IT major for the quarter and fiscal ended March 2023 were in line with analyst estimates, but showed signs of slowdown. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance also posted earnings in line with analyst estimates.
Other companies that announced their results on Thursday included Cyient Ltd., Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd., Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd., Oriental Hotels Ltd. and Rajnish Wellness Ltd.
These are the major earnings announced after market hours on April 20:
HCL Technologies Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue declines 0.35% to Rs 26,606 crore, as against Bloomberg estimates of Rs 26,855.67 crore.
EBIT down 7.5% at Rs 4,836 crore, as compared with Bloomberg estimates of Rs 4,965.79 crore.
EBIT margin at 18.18% vs 19.58%. Analysts had forecast it at 18.49%.
Net profit down 2.76% at Rs 3,983 crore, as against estimates of Rs 3,882.68 crore.
The board recommended an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share for the current fiscal.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 17% at Rs 11,500 crore, as compared with estimates of Rs 18,117 crore.
Net profit rose 26% to Rs 235 crore, as against estimates of Rs 223 crore.
VNB up 27.8% at Rs 2,765 crore (for the full year).
VNB margin at 32% vs 28% (for the full year).
The insurer recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.60 per share, subject to approval at the upcoming AGM.
Cyient Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue rises 8.23% to Rs 1,751.4 crore, as against Bloomberg estimates of Rs 1,730.60 crore.
EBIT up 16.87% at Rs 249.4 crore, as compared with estimates of Rs 232.25 crore.
EBIT margin at 14.24% vs 13.19%. Analysts had estimated it at 13.42%.
Net profit up 4.62% at Rs 163.2 crore, as compared with estimates of Rs 164.44 crore.
The board announced a final dividend of Rs 16 per share for fiscal 2023.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 91.74% at Rs 88.43 crore.
Ebitda loss of Rs 352.12 crore vs Rs 124.24 crore last year.
Net loss more than doubled to Rs 421.11 crore.