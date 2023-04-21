HCL Technologies, ICICI Prudential Q4 Results In Line With Estimates — Earnings Wrap

The focus was on HCL Technologies Ltd. and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. among the major quarterly results announced today.

The financial results by the Indian IT major for the quarter and fiscal ended March 2023 were in line with analyst estimates, but showed signs of slowdown. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance also posted earnings in line with analyst estimates.

Other companies that announced their results on Thursday included Cyient Ltd., Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd., Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd., Oriental Hotels Ltd. and Rajnish Wellness Ltd.