HCL Tech Shares Rise After Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates
The software exporter's earnings met estimates amid signs of a slowdown in the fourth quarter.
The IT services firm saw revenue dip 0.35% over the previous three months to Rs 26,606 crore in the quarter ended March 31, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 26,855.7 crore consensus estimate of analysts, tracked by Bloomberg.
HCL Technologies Q4 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue fell 0.35% to Rs 26,606 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 26,855.67 crore.
EBIT fell 7.5% to Rs 4,836 crore, compared to an estimate of Rs 4,965.79 crore.
EBIT margin at 18.18% vs 19.58%. Analysts had estimated it at 18.49%.
Net profit declined 2.76% to Rs 3,983 crore, compared to a forecast of Rs 3,882.68 crore.
In constant currency terms, the company saw revenue dip 1.2% quarter-on-quarter to $2,993.1 million, during the three months to March.
The IT company won 13 large deals, including 10 in services and three in software verticals. Of this, six came from new clients. New deal wins stood at $2,074 million, lower 8% year-on-year.
"On a QoQ basis, the BFSI vertical grew at the highest pace of 6.9% in constant currency terms, on the back of good demand for cloud and data, as well as ramp-up of some large deals," the company said in a statement.
Within BFSI, the software exporter said that banking may witness muted growth on account of current spending patterns, while insurance and capital markets have seen robust growth in the fourth quarter. HCL expects this trend to continue in fiscal 2024 as well.
Some of the growth indicated by HCL Tech is running contrary to the commentary provided by both Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd., especially within sub-verticals of BFSI, the company said.
The stock was trading 0.37% higher at Rs 1,041.35 apiece, compared to a flat Nifty 50, as of 11:19 a.m. The stock gained as much as 3.52% intraday, the most since March 17.
Total traded quantity stood at 4.6 times the 30-day average volume.
Of the 46 analysts tracking the stock, 26 maintain 'buy', 16 recommend 'hold', while four analysts suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month consensus price target by analysts imply a potential upside of 10.4%.