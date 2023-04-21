HCL Tech Shares Rise After Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates

In constant currency terms, the company saw revenue dip 1.2% quarter-on-quarter to $2,993.1 million, during the three months to March.

The IT company won 13 large deals, including 10 in services and three in software verticals. Of this, six came from new clients. New deal wins stood at $2,074 million, lower 8% year-on-year.

"On a QoQ basis, the BFSI vertical grew at the highest pace of 6.9% in constant currency terms, on the back of good demand for cloud and data, as well as ramp-up of some large deals," the company said in a statement.

Within BFSI, the software exporter said that banking may witness muted growth on account of current spending patterns, while insurance and capital markets have seen robust growth in the fourth quarter. HCL expects this trend to continue in fiscal 2024 as well.

Some of the growth indicated by HCL Tech is running contrary to the commentary provided by both Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd., especially within sub-verticals of BFSI, the company said.

The stock was trading 0.37% higher at Rs 1,041.35 apiece, compared to a flat Nifty 50, as of 11:19 a.m. The stock gained as much as 3.52% intraday, the most since March 17.

Total traded quantity stood at 4.6 times the 30-day average volume.

Of the 46 analysts tracking the stock, 26 maintain 'buy', 16 recommend 'hold', while four analysts suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month consensus price target by analysts imply a potential upside of 10.4%.