Havells Shares Fall As Jefferies Says AC Margin Remains Under Pressure

Shares of Havells India Ltd. fell the most in over seven weeks on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group Inc. said the company's margin is still under pressure even after healthy sales growth in the June quarter.

Better capacity utilisation, softening commodities, and cost rationalisation like that of ad spends could help revive margins, the brokerage said.

That led Jefferies to retain its 'hold' rating on the stock as all the positive triggers have been priced in at the current valuations.