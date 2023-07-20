Hatsun Agro Shares Surge Over 12% After Profit Jumps In Q1
The company's first-quarter net profit jumped 54.2% YoY to Rs 80.2 crore.
Shares of Hatsun Agro Products Ltd. surged over 12% on Thursday after its profit jumped in the quarter ended June.
The dairy provider's first-quarter net profit rose 54.2% year-on-year to Rs 80.2 crore, according to an exchange filing.
Hatsun Agro Products Q1 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 6.8% year-on-year to Rs 2,150.6 crore.
Ebitda rose 33.5% to Rs 237.9 crore.
Ebitda margin increased to 11.1% from 8.9% a year ago.
Declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share, which is 600% on the fully paid-up equity shares, of the face value of Rs 1 per share. It has fixed July 27 as the record date for payment of the interim dividend.
Shares of the company rose as much as 12.39%, before trading 7.79% higher at 10:24 a.m., compared to a 0.08% decline in the Nifty 50.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 55.9 times the 30-day average volume. The relative strength index stands at 79, indicating that it may be overbought.
The one analyst tracking the company maintains a 'hold' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The consensus price estimate indicates a 5.7% downside over the next 12 months.