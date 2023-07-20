Hatsun Agro Shares Surge Over 12% After Profit Jumps In Q1

Shares of the company rose as much as 12.39%, before trading 7.79% higher at 10:24 a.m., compared to a 0.08% decline in the Nifty 50.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 55.9 times the 30-day average volume. The relative strength index stands at 79, indicating that it may be overbought.

The one analyst tracking the company maintains a 'hold' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The consensus price estimate indicates a 5.7% downside over the next 12 months.