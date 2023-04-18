Hathway Cable Shares Drop The Most In 11 Weeks As It Slips Into Q4 Loss

Shares of Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd. plunged the most in over 11 weeks after the company reported fourth-quarter losses.

The company slid into losses of Rs 14.62 crore in the fourth quarter, compared to a net profit of Rs 28.42 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, while revenue grew 2.41% to Rs 459.59 crore during the same period.