BQPrimeMarketsHathway Cable Shares Drop The Most In 11 Weeks As It Slips Into Q4 Loss
Hathway Cable Shares Drop The Most In 11 Weeks As It Slips Into Q4 Loss

18 Apr 2023, 10:20 AM IST
BQPrime
Hathway set top box (Source: Hathway Cable’s Facebook page)
Shares of Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd. plunged the most in over 11 weeks after the company reported fourth-quarter losses.

The company slid into losses of Rs 14.62 crore in the fourth quarter, compared to a net profit of Rs 28.42 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, while revenue grew 2.41% to Rs 459.59 crore during the same period.

Hathway Cable and Datacom Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenues up 2.41% at Rs 459.6 crore.

  • Ebitda down 31.86% at Rs 63.1 crore.

  • Ebitda margins at 13.73% versus 20.64%

  • Net loss of Rs 14.62 crore versus net profit of Rs 28.42 crore.

Shares of Hathway Cable and Datacom fell 2.64% to Rs 12.9 apiece as of 9:49 p.m., compared to a 0.04% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock declined as much as 5.28% intraday, the most in over 11 weeks since Jan. 27, 2023.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 33.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing

